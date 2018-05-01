Emergency Procedures Put in Place to Save Tiger

Emergency Procedures Put in Place to Save TigerPosted: Updated:
HOV: Brownsville Residents Participate in 'Healthy Eating' Cooking Class
The cooking class was hosted by Molina Healthcare.
Pet Primate under Quarantine at Animal Shelter
Hidalgo County officials dropped off the Japanese Macaque after he bit a child.
RGV Home Health Care Providers Waiting for Pay after Companies Face Fraud Charges
Three men out of Cameron County are a part of what the FBI is calling a $150 million fraud scheme.
Valley Woman Raises Concerns for Caregivers Following Her Mother's Murder
Her daughter blames her death on what she says is a system with no safety regulations.
VA Adds Online Feature to Easily Access Medical Files
This means veterans can obtain their x-rays, mammograms, MRI’s and CT scans online.
Afraid of heights in space: NASA astronaut details flight
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip into space, he held on tight to the railing. That's because Acaba is afraid of heights.
The Latest: 'No panic' on flight after window crack
The Latest on a cracked window on a Southwest Airlines jet (all times local):
State defends law on abortion doctors' hospital privileges
State lawyers head to a federal appeals court in hopes of reviving a law requiring that doctors who perform abortions in Louisiana have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
More US prosecutors, judges added for immigration cases
The Justice Department has announced it is adding prosecutors and judges to deal with a backlog of immigration cases along the southwestern U.S.-Mexico border.
Wednesday Last Day to Claim $2M Lottery Ticket
Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was bought at a convenience store in McAllen.
Man Accused of Robbing Businesses at Gunpoint Arrested, Charged
His bond was set at $750,000.
