Edinburg Little League Team Reunite 60 Years after 'International Furor'

EDINBURG – They beat the best of the best and they were one win away from going to the Little League World Series.

Sixty years later, they walk a little slower, they have wrinkles around their eyes, but if you ask them they would probably challenge you to run the bases.

Members of the 1958 Edinburg Pony Little League team held their 60th reunion this month. They are famous for defeating a team from Monterrey, Mexico.

Angel Macias, who was the pitcher for Monterrey, was considered a hero. He had pitched the only perfect game in Little League World Series history in 1957.

Arnold Cavazos, coach of the 1958 Edinburg team, says the kids had done something nobody else was able to do – that is beat Monterrey.

Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.