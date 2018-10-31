Brownsville Man Surprised with Old Hurricane Katrina Loan Payment

Brownsville Man Surprised with Old Hurricane Katrina Loan PaymentPosted: Updated:
Local News
-
DPS Investigating Crash Involving Los Fresnos CISD School Bus
Troopers say 28 students were on board the school bus when it collided with a maroon truck Wednesday afternoon.
-
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Wanted for Sexual Assault
Officials say the abuse was reported to police on Monday, Oct. 29.
-
Migrant Festival: Saying 'Thank You' in More Ways than One
The annual event celebrates the years-long contributions the migrant community has given to the Basilica of Our Lady San Juan del Valle.
-
Drainage Project Begins in Critical Spot in La Villa
The project is meant to alleviate flood disasters in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.
-
Hidalgo Finds Solution to Storm Drain Criminal Activity
A storm drain in Roma has become a hiding place for people entering the U.S. illegally.
-
Texas Headlines
Dallas chief fires 2 police majors
Two Dallas police majors are out of a job following internal affairs investigations, including one who helped shape a promotion exam but also had a test-prep business on the side.
Texas News Minute
The latest Texas news from The Associated Press
1 of2 injured in Austin house explosion Saturday dies
A woman has died four days after a gas explosion destroyed her Austin home and injured her and another person.
2 dead, thousands without power as storms hit Deep South
Storms moving across the Gulf Coast region with howling wind and pounding rain were blamed for at least two deaths and left nearly 110,000 homes and businesses without electricity early Thursday.
Julia Roberts, Sissy Spacek on co-starring in 'Homecoming'
Julia Roberts makes her first foray into a scripted television series in Amazon's "Homecoming."
Stories
-
BBQ Pit Stolen from Weslaco Family’s Property following Loved One's Death
A family friend says a reward of more than $3,000 is being offered to anyone who finds it.
-
Case of Man Accused of Killing Father Falls Under Domestic Violence
A welfare call prompted deputies to check on the victim after his daughter had not heard from him.
-
Multiple Agencies Raid Mercedes Home, 1 Arrested
A woman was seen being escorted away in handcuffs from a house near Garza Street and W 10th Street.
-
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Wanted for Sexual Assault
Officials say the abuse was reported to police on Monday, Oct. 29.
-
Hidalgo Finds Solution to Storm Drain Criminal Activity
A storm drain in Roma has become a hiding place for people entering the U.S. illegally.
-