Feature - Echoes from Brownsville
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Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion
Posted 10:25 PM 5/15/2026 by Stefany Rosales
For months, Channel 5 News has been working to bring you the KRGV exclusive documentary Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a look back at a case that has haunted the Rio Grande Valley for decades.
Channel 5 News reporter Stefany Rosales, photojournalist Alex Ochoa, and field (More)
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Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion
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