Feature - Echoes from Brownsville

Posted 10:25 PM 5/15/2026 by Stefany Rosales

For months, Channel 5 News has been working to bring you the KRGV exclusive documentary Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a look back at a case that has haunted the Rio Grande Valley for decades.

Channel 5 News reporter Stefany Rosales, photojournalist Alex Ochoa, and field (More)