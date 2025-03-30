Home
1 death reported in Reynosa, nearly 700 water rescues made following severe flooding
Officials from the Mexican city of Reynosa said over 690 people had to be rescued after a severe Thursday thunderstorm flooded many parts of the state...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Brownsville
An investigation is underway after a man was...
DPS: Two bodies recovered in Edcouch drowning incident
The bodies of two individuals were recovered after...
Weather
Sunday, March 30, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 29, 2025: Breezy and warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Flood warnings issued for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, nearly 6,000 power outages reported
A flood warning was issued Friday for Cameron,...
Sports
RGV Vipers clinch playoff berth behind monster night from N’Faly Dante
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down the Stockton Kings on Saturday night to officially clinch a playoff berth. Rockets two-way star N’Faly Dante...
RGV playoff soccer regional semifinal results and highlights
BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES: Los Fresnos 1,...
UTRGV series opener against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi postponed due to impact from severe weather
The opening game of the UTRGV Vaqueros series...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. ...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Familias en La Feria trabajan para recuperarse tras inundaciones
Zonas del Valle continúan enfrentando la secuela de las fuertes tormentas que se registraron el jueves 27 de marzo. Una familia cuya casa se inundó nos...
Beneficios de la limpieza de primavera en la salud mental
Llego la primavera y los expertos dicen que...
Sábado 29 de marzo: continuará el calor y sensación de humedad
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
