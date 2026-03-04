Home
Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout
More than 86,000 votes were cast in Hidalgo County during the March 2026 primary election, marking a record-breaking turnout for the area. About 67,000 ballots...
Cameron County primary election draws historic voter turnout
Cameron County saw record voter turnout during this...
Valley Metro reroutes bus after three near-crashes in Harlingen
Valley Metro changed where one of its buses...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026: Warm & breezy with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 2, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to end RGV high school basketball season
RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Tuesday, March 3 McAllen High 59, Alamo Heights 63 Brownsville Jubilee 62, Wimberley 106 Harlingen...
With 100 days to go, World Cup faces new challenges with Iran war and Mexico violence
GENEVA (AP) — With 100 days to go...
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed in SLC tournament
The UTRGV men’s basketball team took down Northwestern...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
x
