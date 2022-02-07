Home
News
Police: Rio Hondo man struck, killed by train in San Benito
The San Benito Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday night. According to a news release from...
Harlingen firefighters save dog trapped in metal pipe
Harlingen firefighters helped free a dog trapped in...
LUPE nonprofit opens new office in Starr County
Starr County residents looking for help with immigration,...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022 : MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S, RAIN IN THE EVENING
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 :Sunny skies, temperatures in the 50s
Feb. 3, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s
Make sure to download our free KRGV Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UIL Realignment Creates a Power 5A Volleyball District
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The primary focus with the UIL Realignment has been how it affects Valley football, but what about volleyball? Turns out this...
UIL Realignment 2022 Creates New 5A Districts, Maintains Valley 6As
HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley...
Coaches' Reactions to the UIL Realignment
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Valley sports were reclassified under...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Abre nueva oficina de servicios para veteranos en la ciudad de Mission
El precinto 3 del Condado Hidalgo anunció una nueva oficina de servicios para veteranos. ? El objetivo es que los veteranos tengan un lugar donde...
Policía de Alton busca a sospechoso de robo
La policía de la ciudad de Alton pide...
Policía: Tren atropella y mata a hombre en San Benito
El Departamento de Policía de San Benito está...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days