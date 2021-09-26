Home
Haitians returning to a homeland that's far from welcoming
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Deported from the United States, Pierre Charles landed a week ago in Port-au-Prince, a capital more dangerous and dystopian than the one...
Prescott set to play at home for 1st time since ankle injury
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott said he...
In Mexico, some Haitians find a helping hand
CIUDAD ACUÑA, México (AP) — Some of the...
Weather
Sept. 26, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 25, 2021: Sunny skies and warmer temperatures ahead
Sept. 24, 2021: Less humid, temperatures in high 80s
Sports
Prescott set to play at home for 1st time since ankle injury
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott said he didn't need the long-anticipated return to his home field, where the devastating ankle injury happened last year, to...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 24, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Programming
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. The mass will also be livestreamed in this article, as...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Student of the Week: Nicole Delgado
From the court to the classroom, Nicole Delgado...
Hechos Valle
Residentes reciben tercera dosis en Harlingen
Muchos residentes de nuestra área salieron a vacunarse sabado en la ciudad de harlingen. Pero el servicio proveído en esta clínica de vacunación fue distinta,...
Les dan la bienvenida a nuevos oficiales de policia en Edinburg
En Edinburg este viernes se integraron 11 nuevos...
Ex obispo de la Diócesis de Brownsville muere a los 87 años
La Diócesis Católica de El Paso anunció el...
