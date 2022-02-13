Home
News
San Benito police seeking suspects who robbed a Subway restaurant at knife point
The San Benito Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two men who they say robbed a Subway restaurant at knife point. Police...
Equifax clients affected by data breach
Officials are urging people to check if they've...
4 arrested in connection to stolen credit card operation
The Pharr Police Department recovered 81 credit cards...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022: Cold front to drop temperatures throughout the day
Feb. 11, 2022: Showers possible, temperatures reaching 70s
Feb. 10, 2022: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two Harlingen High Swimmers Heading to State
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- The Swimming and Diving State Meet coming up next week, and the Valley will have a few students out there representing. Harlingen High...
Lady Warriors on the rise
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors went...
Ricky Reyna's Journey Leads to Southwestern
MISSION, TEXAS -- Mission Veterans Quarterback Ricky Reyna...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Policía de San Benito busca sospechosos que robaron un restaurante Subway a punta de cuchillo
El Departamento de Policía de San Benito está buscando la ayuda del público para localizar a dos hombres que, según dicen, robaron un restaurante Subway a...
4 arrestados en conexión con operación de tarjeta de crédito robada
El Departamento de Policía de Pharr recuperó 81...
Salud y Vida: Sobredosis se considera una crisis en Estados Unidos
Un nuevo estudio muestra lo que cobran las...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days