Progreso ISD holds active shooter training class to address safety concerns
With a few weeks until the first day of classes, police in Progreso are getting ready for anything that could come their way. Progresso Independent...
New system at Weslaco ISD allows parents to track bus routes
Weslaco Independent School District's transportation department is setting...
Heavy rainfall causes flooding issues in San Benito
Flood water started to recede in San Benito...
Weather
Aug. 15, 2022: Flood watch in effect for entire RGV until 7 p.m. Monday
A flood watch is in effect for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 7 p.m. Monday. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s and low 90s...
Aug. 14 2022: Rain chances above 50%, hot and humid by mid-week
Aug. 13, 2022: Storms with temperatures in low 90s
Feels-like temperatures will be in the low 90s...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Sharyland Pioneer
MISSION -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks were on the outside looking in on the playoffs last season under new head coach Eddie Galindo. This season he'll be...
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA
PHARR -- The PSJA Bears are looking to...
Two-a-Day Tour: Lyford
LYFORD -- The Lyford Bulldogs are looking to...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Valley View ISD entregará mochilas y útiles escolares gratis a los estudiantes
Valley View ISD entregará mochilas y útiles escolares gratis a todos los estudiantes del distrito durante un evento de regreso a clases el martes 16 de...
El personal limpia las aguas de inundación en Palm Valley Animal Society, comienza el plan de prevención
Los animales en el refugio de Palm Valley...
Inundaciones por basura en calles de San Benito
San Benito está lidiando con las acumulamientos de...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
