Brownsville police release annual crime report
The new annual crime report from the Brownsville Police Department shows just under a one percent increase in overall crime from 2020 to 2021. A...
Edinburg creates health task force
Edinburg city leaders created a new task force...
FEMA opens COVID-19 testing site in Cameron County
FEMA's second COVID testing site opened Wednesday at...
Jan. 19, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in mid-80s
Jan. 18, 2022: Sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching the 80s
Jan. 17, 2022: Cold morning, temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon
Sports
Austin Spurs vs RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers snap a three game losing streak with a 112-100 win over the Austin Spurs Click on the video above for...
Edinburg North vs. Edinburg Vela basketball highlights 1-18-2022
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both Edinburg Vela basketball teams...
PSJA vs. Valley View boys soccer highlights 1-18-2022
HIDALGO, Texas -- Valley View Tigers defeat the...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Sitio masivo para pruebas de COVID-19 en Brownsville
En más información esta mañana se inauguró otro centro de pruebas de COVID-19 en Brownsville donde se podrá realizar este tipo de prueba en su modalidad...
LISTA: Los distritos escolares del Valle retrasan las clases el viernes debido al clima frío esperado
Los distritos escolares de Rio Grande Valley están...
La ciudad de Pharr abrirá un refugio de calentamiento
Quienes busquen calor antes de las inclemencias meteorológicas...
