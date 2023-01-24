Home
Increase in egg smuggling reported at ports of entry
Officials are warning people of buying eggs from Mexico. Customs and Border Protection said they started noticing more people bringing over eggs about a month...
City of Rio Hondo extends water boil notice
A water boil advisory remains in effect for...
Pump Patrol - Jan. 23, 2023
Weather
Jan. 23, 2023 - Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s
Sun. Jan. 22, 2023: Sunny, breezy, and temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023: Isolated showers, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Hidalgo wins 16th Annual "Copa La Frontera"
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo Pirates beat Boerne 3-0 in the final of the 16th Annual Copa La Frontera. Click on the video above highlights.
McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma State
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signed...
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took...
Community
Pump Patrol - Jan. 23, 2023
Pump Patrol - Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Pump Patrol - January 20, 2023
Noticias RGV
Interrumpen el paso en la carretera estatal 550 por los próximos días
Hoy lunes 23 y martes 24 de enero la carretera industrial estatal 550 cerrará a partir de las 7 p.m. hasta las 5 a.m. de martes,...
Departamento de seguridad pública reporta casi 6.000 detenciones por allanamiento criminal
El departamento de seguridad pública reporto más de...
Deben obtener permiso de su condado antes de quemar
Las poderosas ráfagas de viento y unas condiciones...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
