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Brownsville enters final week of public survey for downtown master plan
Brownsville is wrapping up a yearlong effort to reshape its downtown, and residents have one more week to weigh in on the city's downtown renaissance master...
Brownsville firefighters issue warning after hot car causes portable charger explosion
The Brownsville Fire Department is warning residents that...
Talarico rallies RGV voters on affordable healthcare following Paxton visit
Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is campaigning...
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Heavy rains keep drenching South Texas, tornado reported in San Antonio
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Slow-moving storms drenched much of southern Texas with more heavy rain on Wednesday, prompting warnings to evacuate flooded areas after downpours washed...
Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Considerable to catastrophic flooding likely through Thursday in Texas, forecasters say
Considerable to catastrophic flooding is likely to occur...
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Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signs with the Texas Rangers organization
Edinburg Vela alum Mito Perez signed a contract to join the Texas Rangers organization as an undrafted free agent. Perez spent four years at...
Nikki Rowe's D'Angelo Llarza signs letter of intent
Baseball player D'Angelo Llarza signed a letter of...
PONY International softball opening ceremony
The PONY International Softball World Series is back...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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