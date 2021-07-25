Home
News
As Texas COVID-19 cases surge again, some local officials urge everyone to wear masks and unvaccinated residents to stay home
" As Texas COVID-19 cases surge again, some local officials urge everyone to wear masks and unvaccinated residents to stay home " was first published...
South Dakota governor expected in McAllen on Monday
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to...
Unvaccinated individuals creating COVID mutations, health expert says
COVID-19 infections continue to spike nationwide with nearly...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, July 24, 2021: Breezy and hot weekend expected
July 23, 2021: Breezy and hot, with temperatures in mid-90s
It's Friday "Dry Day." Dry weather has...
July 22, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 90s
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. ...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Two
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys resume training camp and KRGV continues its west coast trip covering the latest. Sports Director Alex Del Barrio brought us...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day One
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys training camp officially...
Dallas Cowboys training camp begins
OXNARD, Calif. -- After skipping out on the...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Cuidado con sus mascotas en el calor
Ahora en verano y con días cada vez más calurosos, las autoridades de nuestra área quieren advertir sobre los peligros de no proteger a sus mascotas...
Cambios en el proceso de asilo
Día y noche, cientos de migrantes de todas...
Familia de McAllen afectada por inundaciones
Las recientes lluvias registradas en la región vino...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days