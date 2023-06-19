Home
Rip current risk high at SPI, beach goers asked to avoid entering deep water
The rip current risk is currently high at South Padre Island. At Isla Blanca Park, lifeguards hoist a red flag to warn swimmers about the...
Dredging for beach re-nourishment project begins
Dredging is now underway at South Padre Island....
Ozanam Center to operate as a cooling center
Cooling centers are available to those in need...
Weather
June 19, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Extreme heat baking much of Texas, with forecasters saying no relief anytime soon
HOUSTON (AP) — Summer doesn't officially start until...
Friday, June 16, 2023: Hot and humid with highs in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco snaps State 7-on-7 Tournament drought
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco Panthers are back in State 7-on-7 Football Tournament for the first time since 2017. Their led by a defense that totaled...
Speedy Lions Ready For State 7-on-7 Tournament
LA FERIA, Texas -- La Feria High School...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
Community
Pump Patrol - June 19, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 16, 2023
Zoo Guest: Cinderella the Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Médicos recomiendan cuidarse de sufrir un desgarre al ligamento porque puede causar artritis en los jóvenes
Alrededor de 200.000 personas sufrirán de una lesión extremadamente dolorosa cada año, de un ligamento cruzado, o un desgarre de ligamento. Un cirujano ortopédico explica...
Policía de McAllen busca a hombre con orden arresto por hacer una llamada falsa al 911
Los oficiales de policía de McAllen piden el...
Policía de Brownsville detiene a dos personas acusadas de robo agravado
En Brownsville, dos personas fueron arrestadas acusadas de...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
