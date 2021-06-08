Home
News
Concerns rise among Los Ebanos residents over surge in illegal border crossings
As hundreds of migrants illegally cross the southern border daily, concerns are rising among some residents in Los Ebanos. Residents say the close distance between...
Cameron County reports 67 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported 67 new positive...
Trial for man accused of killing DPS trooper pushed back
The trial for Victor Godinez, the man accused...
Weather
June 7, 2021: Wind advisories for Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m.
A wind advisory is in effect for Cameron and Willacy counties on Monday until 7 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph. In...
June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible
The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande...
Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for...
Sports
Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday
MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley clubs punched their ticket to the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station in late June. Mission Veterans...
Toros Score Four 2nd Half Goals In Comeback Win Over Miami
MIAMI - Rio Grande Valley FC (4-1-1) capped...
Los Fresnos Falls in Regional Final Despite Sixth Inning Rally; Historic Season Ends
CORPUS CHRISTI - The historic season for the...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
México: Traficantes roban autobús para trasladar migrantes
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - En una muestra de lo audaces que se han vuelto los traficantes de migrantes en México, unos contrabandistas robaron un autobús...
DPS busca a 3 personas implicadas en accidente automovilístico en Brownsville
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas busca...
Son regresadas al océano tortugas marinas en peligro de extinción tras estar en observación médica
En la Isla del Padre Sur este lunes...
