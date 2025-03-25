Home
News
Gladys Porter Zoo announces death of beloved white tiger
A 17-year-old white tiger was humanely euthanized after showing signs of age-related mobility issues, according to the Gladys Porter Zoo. The tiger, Neb, had been...
Child who recorded alleged animal abuse incident in Donna reacts to suspect’s arrest
A 10-year-old boy spoke exclusively to Channel 5...
Closure of Rio Hondo lift bridge affecting nearby businesses
Captain Carlos Salinas' new bait shop is just...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, March 24, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 23, 2024: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Experts say US weather forecasts will worsen as DOGE cuts mean fewer balloon launches
WASHINGTON (AP) — With massive job cuts, the...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third round
Highlights from the Progreso Red Ants 7-1 win over IDEA Pharr in the area round of the high school soccer playoffs.
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signs with Stephen F. Austin Track & Field
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signed her letter of intent...
George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76
George Foreman became the heavyweight champion of the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
KRGV WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Negocios afectados tras el cierre del puente de Río Hondo
El puente levadizo de Río Hondo se encuentra cerrado hasta nuevo aviso y las consecuencias ya se resienten tanto por usuarios como por comerciantes de la...
Lunes 24 de Marzo: Noche templada y húmeda, temperaturas en los 70s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz...
Familia de Edcouch pierde su casa en incendio
Una familia perdió su hogar ante las llamas,...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days