First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 Visiting...
Valley health officials urging the public to get tested due to increase in syphilis cases
Pregnancy and birth-related syphilis infections are up in...
Red tide bloom briefly detected at South Padre Island
Researchers are on the lookout for red tide...
Thursday, September 21, 2023: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 Visiting...
Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Michael Irvin will be celebrity guest at McAllen Christmas Parade
One of the celebrity guests at this year's...
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 4
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Pet of the Week: Rodrigo from the RGV Humane Society
Student of the Week: Kate Castorena
Ranking number one in her class, Kate Castorena...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Sept. 17, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Noticias RGV
Alertan nueva enfermedad de transmisión sexual en el Valle
La sifilis, una infección de transmisión sexual, está aumentando en el sur de Texas. Según datos estatales, se registraron casi 30 casos más de sífilis...
Hombre sentenciado a cadena perpetua tras apuñalar a un atleta
Juan Lozano recibió la sentencia de cadena perpetua,...
Alertan señales de marea roja en la Isla del Padre Sur
La Isla del Padre Sur emitió una alerta...
