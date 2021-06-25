Home
Weapon being tested to see if it was used to kill Texas boy
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a...
FBI seeks help in locating missing Laredo family last seen in Mexico
The FBI is seeking information from the public...
CDC extends eviction ban through July, but enforcement in Texas is up to individual judges
" CDC extends eviction ban through July,...
June 25, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
June 24, 2021: Warm and breezy with highs in mid-90s
June 23, 2021: Stray showers possible with temperatures in mid-90s
A few showers or a storm may pop...
Sports
Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up. Harlingen, Harlingen...
Los Fresnos 3B Moore Signs With Schreiner
LOS FRESNOS - Fresh off an appearance in...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
El número de muertos en el colapso de Florida se eleva a 4; 159 sigue desaparecido
SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) - Con casi 160 personas desaparecidas y al menos cuatro muertas después de que la torre de un condominio junto al mar se...
Denuncian tiraderos clandestinos, quienes sean sorprendidos podrían enfrentar hasta la cárcel en el condado Cameron
En busca de frenar una creciente problemática en...
Una menor de edad, pone el ejemplo para ayudar al más necesitado
Este jueves 30 familias que viven en colonias...
