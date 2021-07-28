Home
News
Texas lawmakers used MLK’s words to attack critical race theory. MLK III says his father’s work actually supports it.
" Martin Luther King Jr.’s son says Texas Republicans are misrepresenting his father’s words in effort to whitewash history " was first published by The...
GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs
" GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans reached a deal...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 28, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the mid-90s
July 27, 2021: Weak storms in spots, highs in mid-90s
July 26, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Camping with the Cowboys - Day Seven
The Dallas Cowboys have begun their road to the Super Bowl with the start of training camp in Oxnard, California. Here is the latest update from...
Marichalar Named Santa Rosa Head Football Coach
SANTA ROSA - On Monday Joe Marichalar found...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army teamed up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need! Due to...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Clínica de vacunación en San Juan realizado por LUPE
La Unión del Pueblo Entero en San Juan, estará llevando a cabo una jornada de vacunación, será el viernes 30 de julio de cinco a siete...
Mascarillas regresan a la Casa Blanca tras repunte de COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) - Y así, sin más, las...
El día nacional del café con un policía en Brownsville
Con el objetivo de fortalecer los lazos de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days