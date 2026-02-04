Home
Alamo mother facing new charges in strangulation death of 1-year-old child
An Alamo woman is jailed on new charges in connection with the strangling death of her 1-year-old child, Hidalgo County jail records show. Ashley Jasmin...
Supreme Court allows new California congressional districts that favor Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday...
Channel 5 News’ Tim Smith named FLASH 2026 Weatherperson of the Year
Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith was...
Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 2, 2026: Breezy with some light rain, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Playmaker: Nataly Palomino proving injuries can't stop her
On the pitch Nataly Palomino is known as the leader of the lady lobos pack, bringing mental and physical toughness for 80 minutes every game day....
2026 National Signing Day
Some of the signings across the Valley from...
UTRGV Vaqueros continue historic winning streak with victory over Houston Christian
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Houston Christian 74-57...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026
