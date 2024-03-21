Home
Brownsville ISD appoints new superintendent
The Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Jesus H. Chavez as their new superintendent. Chavez was appointed to the position during a Wednesday special...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
One hospitalized following 'major accident' in Edinburg, traffic being diverted
The Edinburg police and fire departments are responding...
Weather
Thursday, March 21, 2024: AM spotty storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 20, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
EXPLAINER: First day of Spring
Spring has arrived, but it is not set...
Sports
UTRGV officially introduces its first ever swimming & diving coach
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV introduces its first ever swimming & diving head coach, Betsy Graham. Having started a new program back in 2006, Graham says she...
UTRGV names newly acquired stadium the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held...
Lyford's Powerlifter Moreno Breaking Records
LYFORD, Texas -- Ethan Moreno has dominated this...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Una persona hospitalizada tras un "accidente grave" en Edinburg
La policía y los departamentos de bomberos de Edinburg están respondiendo a un “accidente grave” ocurrido este jueves 21 de marzo en la autopista, según una...
Jueves 21 de Marzo: Temperaturas en los 60s esta noche
Para seguir a Valeria López en Facebook, haz...
Salud y Vida: Impacto de la exposición de la luz en el bienestar mental
Los investigadores en salud mental están descubriendo que...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
