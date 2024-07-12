Home
News
Travelers react to latest warning of organized kidnappings in Reynosa
Maria Lozano was one of the many people traveling through the McAllen bus station on Friday. Lozano says she and her family no longer visit...
Groundbreaking held for new Food Bank RGV freezer
A new produce resource center is coming to...
London Grill & Tavern in McAllen closing this weekend
A popular restaurant in McAllen is getting ready...
Weather
Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Drought monitor shows improved conditions for the Valley
The latest drought monitor shows the entire Rio...
Thursday, July 11, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in the middle of their summer workouts. The team chemistry is building, although there are two Vaqueros who have...
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden...
West Brownsville headed to Little League State Tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- West Brownsville is headed to...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Jeriko, the cat
Noticias RGV
Panamá refuerza seguridad en frontera con Colombia para controlar migración
Panamá cerró varios pasos hacia el tapón del Darién, cerca de la frontera del país con Colombia. La estrategia es frenar la migración ilegal, la...
Nuevo refugio para mujeres liderado por Living Stone Church abre en Mercedes
En Mercedes un refugio para mujeres está en...
El IRS advierte sobre nueva estafa relacionada con créditos tributarios por energía limpia
Tal y como les informamos esta semana, el...
