Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the assistant director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor...
Woman speaks out after deadly Matamoros shooting
A woman is speaking out following a Friday...
More teens are overdosing on prescription drugs, experts say
Unused prescription drugs that may be sitting in...
Weather
October 24, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
October 23, 2021: Spotty showers and temperatures in the 90s
Oct. 22, 2021: Spotty showers, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
High school volleyball highlights 10/23
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Bulldogs swept the Sharyland Rattlers in the penultimate 31-5A district match. McAllen Memorial beat Nikki Rowe on the road in four...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 22, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial High School. At just 18, her hard work and compassion for others is really paying off. While...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Hechos Valle
Residente de Matamoros relata los hechos sobre los enfrentamiento del pasado viernes
Tras los enfrentamientos del viernes por la noche, el consulado estadounidense en Matamoros le pide a sus trabajadores únicamente transitar entre la casa el trabajo y...
Adolescente herido en persecución policiaca es dado de alta y comparte con Hechos Valle lo que sucedió
Hace un mes le presentamos el caso de...
Confirmado entre los abatidos en los tiroteos de este viernes en Matamoros, Tamaulipas se encuentra "El Tigre" del Cártel del Golfo
El gobernador de Tamaulipas Francisco Cabeza de...
