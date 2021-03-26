Home
News
WATCH LIVE: Texas Sens. Ted Cruz, John Cornyn to hold press conference in Mission after touring border
Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will hold a press conference in Mission on Friday afternoon following a boat tour with the Texas Department of...
5 cases of COVID-19 UK variant found in Cameron County, Texas DSHS confirms
Five cases of the COVID-19 UK variant have...
Migrants moved out of public square in Reynosa, Mexico
Even though former President Donald Trump’s so-called remain...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
PSJA North's Elijah De La Garza Signs With Trinity
MISSION - Star PSJA North guard Elijah De La Garza made his college future official on Thursday as he signed with Trinity University in San Antonio....
Former Pan American Head Coach Lon Kruger Retires
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger...
Paula Dodge Retires After 25 Years at McHI
McALLEN - On Thursday one of the best...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Conozca más de “Head Star”
La educación es importante para la formación de nuestros hijos, el programa del Hidalgo County “Head Star” por muchos años a ayudado a familias en el...
México recibe vacunas contra el covid-19 de Estados Unido
México se mostró agradecido al gobierno de Estados...
Aprueban proyecto de ley para hacer permanente la venta a domicilio de alcohol en Texas
Las ventas de las bebidas alcohólicas para llevar,...
