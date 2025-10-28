Home
News
McAllen commissioner says he won't resign following arrest on federal charges
Among the commissioners at Monday’s McAllen city meeting was Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo. Monday marked the first time Castillo, 55, attended a city commission meeting since...
5 Donna police officers resign following budget cuts
Five officers with the Donna Police Department resigned...
H-E-B preparing for 2025 Feast of Sharing series
H-E-B Feast of Sharing will provide over 34,000...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025: Hot afternoon, late rain and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Oct. 27, 2025: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Melissa strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane, threatening catastrophic flooding in Jamaica, Haiti
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Melissa strengthened into...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger named SLC Offensive Player of the Week
UTRGV quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger was named Southland Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The award comes after Marburger threw for six touchdowns and...
First & Goal Power Poll 2025: Week 9
RGV High School Football Week 9 rankings for...
UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 10
Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle sits with...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Charlotte, the Texas Brown Tarantula
Student of the Week: Port Isabel Early College High School's Pedro Gomez
For Pedro Gomez, success on and off the...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days