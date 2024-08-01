Home
5 On Your Side: Contractor agrees to refund Harlingen family left with unfinished pool
A Harlingen family says they’ve been saving up for a backyard pool. “It was something that we've been saving for years and years and years...
Willacy County awarded nearly $9 million to restore courthouse
The Willacy County Courthouse is still standing after...
Highway 77 being converted into an interstate through $364 million project
Construction started Wednesday on a $364 million project...
Weather
A potential tropical threat is taking shape near the Caribbean as hurricane season reignites
Originally Published: 31 JUL 24 11:01 ET By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist (CNN) — The eerie calm over the Atlantic basin that settled in...
Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys adjusting to new kickoff rules at camp
The NFL implemented new kickoff rules for the 2024 season and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the changes at camp. The changes implemented will...
RGV football teams hold media day at Harlingen South
Multiple teams from across the Rio Grande Valley...
Zack Martin shuts down retirement talk at Cowboys Camp
Zack Martin addresses the media at Cowboys camp...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Eduardo Olivárez anuncia su jubilación tras 22 años de servicio en el condado Hidalgo
Después de 22 años, Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivárez anunció sus planes de jubilación, según un comunicado de prensa...
Embajada de EE.UU. en México revelo nuevas medidas para viajar y cruzar la frontera con mascotas
Si usted suele viajar y cruzar la frontera...
Aduanas y protección fronteriza realiza un decomiso de más de 370 libras de marihuana
Una carga de 373 libras de marihuana cayó...
