5 On Your Side: Mercedes family receives finished pool after dealing with contractor chaos
Things are looking brighter for a Mercedes woman faced with an unfinished pool after the company she hired for the job left the project unfinished. ...
Housing costs rise in Brownsville amid pandemic, study shows
Brownsville has seen significant economic growth during the...
Cameron County: 2 out of 3 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals
Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday....
Weather
Dec. 22, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Dec. 20, 2021: Sun may come out by afternoon, temperatures in the 60s
Dec. 19, 2021: Rainy and breezy with temperatures in the 50s
Sports
McHi's Celina Saenz: A-Game On and Off the Court
You may be familair with McHi's Lady Bulldog Celina Saenz as she dominated in volleyball her past four years. Now she's hooping it up to a...
Roland Abrego Goes From QB1 to Postman
From the football field to the basketball court......
Cowboys inch close to playoff berth as D, Lawrence dominate
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive end DeMarcus...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
Hechos Valle
Árbol en honor a los donantes de órganos en exhibición en La Plaza Mall en McAllen
Esta Navidad decenas de familias del valle, lloran la perdida de un ser querido. Pero a la vez, celebran la vida que le dieron a otra...
FDA aprueba medicamento inyectable para prevenir VIH
La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA, por...
Se realizan entrega de juguetes en Puerto Isabel
En Puerto Isabel, el departamento de la policía...
