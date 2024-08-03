Home
News
San Benito man arrested after trash fire burns mobile home and several vehicles
A 44-year-old man was charged with arson after a trash fire got out of control and damaged nearby property, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office....
Trial dates set for trio accused in death of Willacy County teen
Three people accused of abusing and causing the...
Convicted Alamo smuggler pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearms
A 27-year-old Alamo resident pleaded guilty to illegally...
Weather
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024: Hot and humid with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Aug. 2, 2024: hot and humid with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, August 1, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic gold medal by winning women's vault for a second time
PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles earned her seventh Olympic gold medal by soaring to victory in the women's vault final at the Paris Games on Saturday....
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys remain in contact amid holdout, Jerry Jones says
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys remain...
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss at training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are turning the page after...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Dash the ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Sparkles, the lab mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
Cálido con humedad en los altos 90s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Riesgos de desarrollo del cáncer basado en los años de nacimiento
El cáncer tradicionalmente ha sido considerado una enfermedad...
DPS detiene a uno de los 10 fugitivos más buscados de Texas
El departamento de seguridad pública de Texas capturo...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
