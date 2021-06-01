Home
Medical experts note increase in patients with mental health issues, as more pandemic restrictions lift
While COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to rollback and some sense of normalcy is returning, medical experts in the Valley note an increase in patients with mental...
Facing the Fury: Valley business helps customers prepare for storms
They can create a sense of security in...
Facing the Fury: Hurricane weather terms to know
The 2020 hurricane season was one of the...
Weather
June 1, 2021: First day of hurricane season off to a wet start
The first day of hurricane season is off to a wet start. While the Gulf and Atlantic are quiet and looking to stay...
May 31, 2021: Warm and humid with highs in the 90s
May 30, 2021: Partly cloudy conditions across the Valley
Sports
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team started their preparations for the 6A Sweet-16 in La Villa on Tuesday. The artificial surface will be similar...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC,...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
¿Cómo se vivió el primer fin de semana festivo en la Isla del Padre tras la pandemia?
En el condado Cameron concluyo el fin de semana festivo por el día de los caídos, periodo que se tomó como oportunidad para disfrutar en la...
Aprueban ley de transparencia en hogares para personas mayores
A inicios de la pandemia, familias con seres...
Pese a vacunas, hogares de personas de edad avanzada sufren brotes de COVID
Los hogares de ancianos en Estados Unidos siguen...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
