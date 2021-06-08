Home
News
Jardines De La Fuente apartments to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Jardines De La Fuente apartments will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at the Si Se Puede...
Brownville to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Brownsville’s Morningside Park will be the site of...
Congressman Vela announces $8.6M grant awarded to CACOST
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville) announced...
June 8, 2021: Heat advisory in Starr County Tuesday afternoon, highs in 90s for RGV
Today won't be quite as windy, but temperatures will be in the 90s. Starr County has a HEAT ADVISORY this afternoon with the heat index...
June 7, 2021: Wind advisories for Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m.
A wind advisory is in effect for Cameron...
June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible
The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande...
Three Valley Teams Qualify for State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday
MISSION - This weekend three Rio Grande Valley clubs punched their ticket to the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station in late June. Mission Veterans...
Toros Score Four 2nd Half Goals In Comeback Win Over Miami
MIAMI - Rio Grande Valley FC (4-1-1) capped...
Los Fresnos Falls in Regional Final Despite Sixth Inning Rally; Historic Season Ends
CORPUS CHRISTI - The historic season for the...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Conceden suspensión definitiva al gobernador de Tamaulipas Cabeza de Vaca
El gobernador de Tamaulipas, Cabeza de Vaca, no podrá ser detenido, al menos hasta el próximo 22 de junio fecha prevista para resolver el amparo, así...
Harris discute con México complejidades de la migración
Este martes la vicepresidenta de Estados Unidos, Kamala...
Un cuerpo es encontrado en el dique de un canal en Mission
Se está llevando a cabo una investigación después...
