Home
News
'Pretty good recovery’: Port Mansfield one year after Hurricane Hanna
One year after Hurricane Hanna made landfall near the Willacy County community, Port Mansfield Officials say you can’t tell a storm ever rolled through. Channel...
McAllen bus tickets in demand amid migrant surge
It’s hard to buy, much less find a...
Pharr police identify hit and run suspect
The Pharr Police Department has identified the driver,...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
July 26, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Sunday July 25: Mostly Sunny
Saturday, July 24, 2021: Breezy and hot weekend expected
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live coverage at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. Sports Director Alex Del Barrio brings in the latest...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Three
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 continues its coverage...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Two
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys resume training camp...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
La policía de Pharr ha identificado al sospechoso de un caso de atropello y fuga
El Departamento de Policía de Pharr identificó al conductor, captado en video, que golpeó a un hombre en un cruce de peatones el miércoles pasado. ...
Extensión de órdenes de desalojo en el condado Cameron
La Corte Suprema de Texas ha extendido el...
Un crimen ocurrido hace 20 años es vuelto abrir por las autoridades del condado Starr
La Unidad de Delitos Especiales del Condado de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days