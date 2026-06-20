Home
News
Driver charged in connection with Alamo hit-and-run crash
A 40-year-old man was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a 5-year-old child being placed in critical condition and hospitalized five other...
Trump tries to blame Reflecting Poll woes on vandalism, without offering substantiation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The paint is peeling from...
US-Iran talks begin Sunday in Switzerland as Tehran closes the strait over Lebanon fighting
TYRE, Lebanon (AP) — Iran on Saturday said...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, June 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, June 19, 2026: Extreme heat warning will go into effect this afternoon
RELATED STORY: Cooling centers opening across the...
Thursday, June 18, 2026: Dangerously hot conditions
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
2026 RGV Sports Hall of Fame Spotlight: Pablo Almaguer & Toby Nivens
Eight individuals will join the Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026. The class includes Anyssa Olivarez Woods...
US beats Australia 2-0 to advance to World Cup knockout round
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. national soccer team...
RGV Red Crowns prepare for last match of four-game road trip
The RGV Red Crowns are gearing up for...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday: June 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days