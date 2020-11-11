Home
With hospitals full, El Paso extends business shutdown for three weeks
by Julián Aguilar | The Texas Tribune EL PASO - El Paso’s temporary shutdown of nonessential businesses will continue for at...
Edinburg unveils new mural on Veterans Day
The city of Edinburg marked Veterans Day by...
Veterans in health care talk about fight against COVID-19
Some veterans in the Rio Grande Valley are...
Sports
Sub 5A Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round Thursday, November 11th 4A Division I Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium...
RGV Monday Night Football 11/09
Scores for Monday November 10th District 16-5A...
Harlingen Tennis Brings Home District Title
HARLINGEN - After a decade and some change...
Community
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para todos nosotros durante esta pandemia. Y ahora las celebraciones navideñas también tendrá sus ajustes. Para evitar...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Hechos Valle
Instalan morgues móviles, en El Paso, Texas sobrepasando el estado con un millon de casos
En El Paso, Texas ante el incremento de casos de coronavirus se está utilizando camiones refrigerantes. Para depositar cadáveres, se teme que los casos siguan...
Unen fuerzas para combatir hambre entre veteranos
El sistema de atención médica de Texas Valley...
Trump acumula pocos triunfos legales en disputa electoral
FILADELFIA (AP) - Durante una audiencia de una...
