Police: Man dies following Harlingen dog attack
A 71-year-old man who was attacked by his dogs has died, the Harlingen Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News on Friday. According to police...
4 more arrests made in Donna hotel murder investigation
The Donna Police Department arrested four additional suspects...
ICE says a Cuban immigrant died in a suicide attempt at an immigration facility in Texas. A witness says guards pinned and choked him
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Cuban immigrant died in...
Weather
Friday, Jan. 16, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Jan. 15, 2025: Nice day with a high of 69!
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026: Breezy and mild with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV motocross legend Steve Wise dies at 68
Valley motocross racing legend Steve Wise died at the age of 68 on Thursday. The family confirmed his death via press release on Friday afternoon. ...
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe records third career 20-20 game as Vaqueros win fourth straight
UTRGV took down the reigning conference champion Southeastern...
McAllen Memorial's Kai Tamez signs to play golf at Blinn College
McAllen Memorial golf star Kai Tamez signed to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Red-eyed crocodile skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
