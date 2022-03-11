Home
Cold front arrives in the Valley, wind advisory in effect
A wind advisory is now in effect after a cold front made its way into the Valley. Wind gusts are hitting as high as 40...
Former Cameron County employee convicted of stealing $1.2 million in fajitas eligible for parole next year
A former Cameron County employee who was sentenced...
Roma police searching for man accused of damaging post office
The Roma Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Weather
Cold front arrives in the Valley, wind advisory in effect
A wind advisory is now in effect after a cold front made its way into the Valley. Wind gusts are hitting as high as 40...
March 11, 2022: Cold front to drop temperatures to 50s by late afternoon
March 10, 2022: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Soccer Leading Donna North Athletics
DONNA, TEXAS -- The Donna North Soccer programs have remained the most consistent and competitive of the Chiefs' athletics, but why? The boys are looking to...
UTRGV loses in WAC quarterfinals to Utah Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- UTRGV women's basketball loses...
UTRGV upsets 5th seed Abilene Christian
LAS VEGAS, Texas -- UTRGV beat Abilene Christian...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
La Entrevista con: Romana Avila, atleta de jiu jitsu
Hoy en La Entrevista nos acompaña Romana Avila. Ella es un ama de casa , estudiante de criminología en San Antonio y atleta profesional de jiu...
Ex empleado del condado de Cameron condenado por robar $1.2 millones en fajitas elegible para libertad condicional el próximo año
Un exempleado del condado de Cameron que fue...
El departamento de policía de Roma busca a un hombre acusado de dañar una oficina de correos
El Departamento de Policía de Roma está buscando...
