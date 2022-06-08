Home
Valley experts offer tips on protecting your pets from high temperatures
Valley experts are warning pet owners to keep an eye on their dogs due to the rising hot temperatures in the Valley. Leaving your pet...
Health officials seeking volunteers for long COVID-19 study
Federal health officials are predicting up to 23...
Trial date set for suspect in death of Harlingen teen
A Rio Hondo man will facet a jury...
June 8, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the high 90s
June 7, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the high 90s
June 6, 2022: Windy with temperatures in high 90s
Santa Rosa Warriors qualify for state 7-on-7 tournament
SANTA ROSA, Texas -- The Santa Rosa Warriors punched their ticket to the 2022 state 7-on-7 football tournament for the first time in school history. ...
Valley Coaches Weigh in on 7 on 7 season
PHARR, TEXAS -- 7 on 7 season is...
Three Valley Squads Qualify for State 7-on-7 State Saturday in Mission
MISSION - San Benito, Sharyland High and McAllen...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 5
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Varios grupos piden mayor control de armas para evitar nuevas masacres en EE. UU.
Sobrevivientes y padres de familia involucrados en los tiroteos en Uvalde, Texas y Buffalo, Nueva York, se presentaron ante un comité de la cámara baja en...
Equipo especial evaluará respuesta al tiroteo en Texas
WASHINGTON (AP) — El Departamento de Justicia de...
McConaughey aboga por control de armas en la Casa Blanca
WASHINGTON (AP) — El actor galardonado con el...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
