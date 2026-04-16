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Donna barbershop reopens months after arson fire destroyed its original location
A Donna barbershop is back open after a fire destroyed its original location. Minga’s Luxury Gentlemen’s Barbershop opened on Tuesday in its new location at...
Heart of the Valley: Weslaco diabetes clinic introduces AI system to streamline patient care
A Weslaco clinic is using artificial intelligence to...
Police continue searching for missing 70-year-old Weslaco man
The Weslaco Police Department continues searching for a...
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Thursday, April 16, 2025: Breezy and warm with a high of 90
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Windy and warm with highs in the 80s
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Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
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Mission Veterans golf star Amabely Rodriguez clinches individual spot at state tournament
Mission Veterans golfer Amabely Rodriguez is heading to the 5A girls golf state tournament in Georgetown. "I'm nothing but grateful to be able to qualify...
UTRGV tennis gears up for the 2026 Southland Conference tournament
Both the UTRGV men's and women's tennis teams...
UTRGV baseball hosting Southeastern televised on ESPNU
EDINBURG, TX -- The UTRGV baseball team is...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the week: Lily the terrier-pit bull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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