“No room to breathe:” Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center at maximum capacity
The Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center is at maximum capacity, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra. The facility currently has more than 12 hundred beds –...
Teen accused of stealing firearms, vehicle in Alton charged with aggravated robbery
A teenager accused of stealing multiple firearms and...
PSJA ISD prepares to receive shipment of updated COVID-19 boosters
The PSJA Independent School District has pre-ordered 500...
Sept. 9, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 8, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sept. 7, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in the low 90s
Game of the Week: Donna North Chiefs vs. Brownsville Porter Cowboys
It's week three of the Texas high school football season. The Channel 5 Sports Game of the Week is Donna North hosting the Brownsville Porter...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 8, 2022
For live score updates, follow KRGVSports on Twitter....
5 Star Plays - Week Two
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
Student of the Week: Evelyn Trevino
Evelyn Trevino is a senior at Jimmy Carter Early College High School in La Joya. At just 17 years old, Trevino knows the meaning of hard...
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
Conmemoran a las víctimas del 911 en Mcallen
La mañana del viernes, 9 de septiembre, se llevó a cabo una ceremonia y evento conmemorativo del ataque terrorista que ocurrió el 11 de septiembre. ...
Adolescente acusado de robar armas de fuego y vehículo en Alton acusado de robo agravado
Un adolescente acusado de robar múltiples armas de...
La Entrevista: Unidad de salud mental en Pharr enfocada en la intervención y prevención de una crisis mental
Pharr cuenta en su departamento de policía con...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
