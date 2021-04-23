Home
News
DHR Health healthcare workers treated to BBQ
The Edinburg Fire Department treated frontline medical workers to a BBQ Friday. Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider and his fellow firefighters fired up the grill...
Restraining order against Cameron County sheriff remains in place
A Cameron county district court judge ruled that...
Valley Made, Local Strong: McCreery Aviation
Aviation in the Rio Grande Valley used to...
Weather
Cool front, scattered showers possible in Rio Grande Valley this weekend
Happy Friday! Temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but a cool front is expected to arrive in the Valley late tonight....
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to...
Sports
Boys Regional Golf Tournament Round 1 Results
6A Region IV Boys Golf Tournament - McAllen, Texas First Round Team Results Austin Westlake (Blue) - 292 Vandergrift (Black) - 293...
Former UTPA Baseball Head Coach Mantrana Dies at 57
Anissa Lucio Named Los Fresnos Volleyball Coach
LOS FRESNOS - Earlier this year Los Fresnos'...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
EEUU recomienda reanudar aplicación de vacuna contra el COVID de Johnson y Johnson
Un panel asesor hizo un llamado el viernes para reanudar el uso de las vacunas contra COVID-19 de Johnson & Johnson en Estados Unidos, diciendo que...
Aprueban visa H 2B
El anuncio del presidente Biden ha causado alegría...
Trabajar en los Estados Unidos con la visa temporal
Muchos migrantes dicen que escapan de la pobreza...
