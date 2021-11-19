Home
News
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to...
Gov. Greg Abbott, GOP leaders allocate $4 million to fund county-level election audits
" Gov. Greg Abbott, GOP leaders allocate...
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge declared a...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Nov. 19, 2021: Spotty showers, temperatures in the 70s
Clouds may fill the sky most of the day, keeping temperatures cool. We should still be near 70 degrees in the afternoon with most places...
Nov. 18, 2021: Cold front continues to move through the RGV
Click here for the latest weather updates. ...
Nov. 17, 2021: Breezy, warm with temperatures in the high 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 18, 2021
See the final scores below: Thursday, Nov. 18 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Location...
Lyssy signs for Univ. of Houston
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen High School's Thomas Lyssy...
Boys Basketball Highlights - Tuesday, November 16th
Check out some of the Boys Basketball Highlights...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
En el puerto de Brownsville dicen estar listos para la temporada decembrina
La demanda de productos se ha sentido en todo el país, desde la gasolina, lo que compramos en las tiendas hasta los alimentos que consumimos diariamente....
Hallan a más de 400 migrantes en camiones al sur de México
COATZACOALCOS, México (AP) — Más de 400 migrantes...
Salud y Vida: Expertos opinan cuando sería el fin de la pandemia
Es probable que el COVID-19 se desaparezca por...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days