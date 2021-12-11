Home
Teen arrested after fatal crash in Mission
An 18-year-old driver was arrested Saturday after an alleged human smuggling attempt ended in a fatal crash. The Mission Police Department and Texas Department of...
New memorial pays tribute to first responders
The Pharr EMS Headquarters held the first of...
TV's Strahan flies in space with astronaut's daughter: Wow!
Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught...
Dec. 11, 2021: Cold front arriving today
Dec. 10, 2021: Very warm, temperatures in high 80s
Dec. 9, 2021: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the high 80s
Sports
Doc Nelson Bridging the Gap in UTRGV Coaching Changes
EDINBURG, TEXAS - UTRGV redshirt junior point guard Ricky "Doc" Nelson transferred to UTRGV two years ago and his close relationship and history with late coach...
Nikki Rowe boys basketball continues dominance
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe looks to make...
UIL Releases Classification Cutoff Numbers; 5 Valley Teams to Drop to 5A
AUSTIN - The UIL announced the classification cutoff...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
Adolescente arrestado después de accidente fatal en Mission
Un conductor de 18 años fue arrestado el sábado después de que un supuesto intento de tráfico de personas terminara en un accidente fatal. El...
El centro local de duelo ve un aumento en la cantidad de familias que pierden parientes por COVID-19
Los funcionarios del Centro de Duelo de Niños...
Novio de la víctima identificado como sospechoso en la investigación de asesinato en el parque de casas móviles de Edinburg
La policía de Edinburg arrestó a un hombre...
Daytime
