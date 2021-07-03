Home
Edinburg monument honors local doctor
A local doctor died after suffering a heart attack while exercising on July 3, 1996. Now, 25 years later, the community came together to unveil...
2,100 state workers caught in the crosshairs of Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of Legislature funding
" 2,100 state workers caught in the...
Biden administration launches new initiative to return deported veterans to the country
A new initiative announced by the Biden administration...
Weather
July 3, 2021: Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon
July 2, 2021: Mostly dry, highs in 90s
July 1, 2021: Shower or storm in spots with temperatures in 90s
Sports
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic director Margarito Jimenez is no longer with the Red Ants. Jimenez left the district and program after 28...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Toros Knock off El Paso 3-2 on Wednesday
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 30, 2021) – Rio...
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Cacería humana por un sospechoso de asesinar a una mujer y dejar dos heridos en Harlingen
Esta noche de viernes continua la búsqueda de un sospechoso implicado en un asesinato en la ciudad de Harlingen. Del cual ya han transcurrido once...
Realizan los servicios fúnebres de un médico fallecido en un choque en Edinburg
Este viernes se le dio el último adiós...
Una familia de Mission busca justicia en el caso de la muerte de su ser querido Sissy Cox
Una pequeña victoria durante la noche de este...
