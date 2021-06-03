Home
Lawmakers push to keep policy that sends undocumented migrants back across the border
As lawmakers push to keep Title 42, allowing authorities to send migrants back across the border after crossing illegally, one nonprofit organization is looking out for...
Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 7 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths...
DPS finds 70 bundles of cocaine after car crash
On Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway...
Weather
Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Rio Grande Valley and nearby counties until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Areas could see one to...
June 3, 2021: Heavy rainfall possible throughout the day
Edinburg fire chief gives tips on how to prepare for hurricane season
As hurricane season kicks off, one Valley fire...
Sports
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went the entire regular season without their ace pitcher Victor Loa making a start. After suffering from an elbow...
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 4 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 7 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el jueves cuatro muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 7 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19. Tres personas mayores de 40 años...
EEUU donará a países 25 millones de vacunas contra COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) - El presidente Joe Biden anunció...
Distribución de sacos de arena en Brownsville
Este jueves la ciudad de Brownsville estará entregando...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
