Storm floods Harlingen streets, forces businesses downtown to close
Heavy rainfall caused parts of Harlingen to flood on Wednesday. While most of the water was gone by the evening, some areas experienced severe flooding. ...
Indian Hills neighborhood underwater after Wednesday storm
As heavy rain, lightning and wind rolled through...
Storm forces Weslaco restaurant to close early, floodwater inches from entrance
While the sky has cleared and most of...
Tracking severe weather in Monte Alto
In Monte Alto, neighborhoods were flooding with some residents saying they were working to keep the water out of their homes. RELTAED WEATHER COVERAGE: ...
Tracking severe weather in Edinburg
In Edinburg, strong winds brought on by the...
Tracking severe weather in Weslaco
In Weslaco, traffic was blocked on Westgate Drive...
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa collected another title belt for his trophy case on Saturday night with a 7th round KO victory over...
Toros Improve to 3-0 With 2-1 Victory Over San Antonio FC
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley FC (3-0-0)...
Toros President Ron Patel Resigns
EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Una casa de Edinburg se incendió durante la tormenta
Un rayo puede ser lo que causó un incendio en una casa en Edinburg en una casa justo al lado de Canton Road La familia...
Equipos de emergencia se preparan ante cualquier contingencia provocada por las lluvias de estos días en el Valle del Río Grande
Horas después de los fuertes aguaceros y relámpagos...
Algunos negocios resultaron afectados tras las inundaciones repentinas que estuvo vigente hasta aproximadamente las 4 p.m del miércoles
La tormenta de este miércoles que afecto a...
