'Valle Fuerte:' New LUPE campaign focusing on immigration arrests in the Valley
A new campaign hopes to remind the public that families across the Rio Grande Valley are being affected by immigration arrests in the area. "Valle...
Neighbor reacts following double homicide in home near Brownsville
Christmas lights still decorate a home near Brownsville...
Missing Los Fresnos man found dead
A missing man last seen on Sunday in...
Weather
Monday, Dec. 15, 2025: Cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025: Showers, 60s in the evening, current temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harlingen's girls head basketball coach Ashley Moncivaiz reaches 300 wins
Winning 300 games as a head coach is an incredible milestone, even more impressive reaching that mark while dedicating your entire career to a single program....
Prescott says Cowboys have to stick to business with playoff hopes all but gone
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stared blankly...
RGV high school soccer held media day for the 2026 season
More than 25 high school soccer teams from...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
Connect
Search
