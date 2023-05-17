Home
News
Harlingen announces first ever beer fest
The city of Harlingen is bringing its first ever beer fest to the city later this summer. The beer fest — Brews & Tunes —...
Texas senators propose bill to expand Starr County international bridge.
Three Texas senators are pushing to expand lanes...
Cameron County urging the public to get rid of standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds
All the recent rain means more mosquitoes, and...
Weather
May 17, 2023: Isolated T-storm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 15, 2023: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA Bears break third round drought
SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA Baseball reached the third round of the UIL baseball playoffs for the first time since 2012. Click on the video...
Lady Hounds Eliminate Hawks 4-0 to Advance to Regional Semis
CORPUS CHRISTI - The San Benito Lady Greyhounds...
Palmview Rallies in Final At-Bat To Eliminate Pioneer
MISSION - The Palmview Lobos are headed to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 17, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Pump Patrol - May 15, 2023
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: Concientizan sobre el mes nacional del cuidado de crianza
Leroy Berrones Soto, director de Youth Impact visita nuestros estudios durante este mes nacional de la crianza para hablarnos sobre la importancia de brindar un hogar...
La Entrevista: Galletitas Bakery realiza repostería divertida y única
En La Entrevista, los propietarios de Galletitas Bakery...
Harlingen CISD anuncia sobre una nueva superintendente interina
El Distrito Escolar de Harlingen, anuncio la llegada...
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
