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Alamo files $60,000 insurance claim after storm cancels watermelon festival
Alamo filed a $60,000 insurance claim after severe weather forced the cancellation of its watermelon festival. A storm on Saturday, May 9 , brought rain...
Harlingen EDC and TMAC UTRGV launch new program to support manufacturers
Harlingen businesses looking to modernize may soon get...
Two crashes near Sebastian cause closure of southbound I-69E
Two crashes near Sebastian caused the closure of...
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Wednesday, May 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, May 19, 2026: Storms moving in from Mexico could reach the Valley overnight
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Rio...
Monday, May 18, 2026: Hot and muggy with showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin set to host youth camp in McAllen this summer
Dallas Cowboys receiver and Pro Bowl return specialist Kavontae Turpin is scheduled to host a youth camp this July. The camp is scheduled for Friday,...
UTRGV golfer Jorge Martin Sampedro qualifies for NCAA Championships after historic performance
UTRGV golfer Jorge Martin Sampedro made history on...
RGV 4A boys & girls soccer All-Star game highlights
Highlights from both the boys and girls 4A...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 18, 2026
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