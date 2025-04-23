Home
A dozen states sue the Trump administration to stop tariff policy
NEW YORK (AP) — A dozen states sued the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York on Wednesday to stop its...
South Texas Health System announces new interactive gaming wall
A new form of therapy is offering a...
Valley residents impacted by recent floods hopeful for federal assistance
The Cameron County Emergency Department confirmed to Channel...
Weather
Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 21, 2025: Early thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
City of Edinburg hosting South Texas Junior Boxing Olympics this weekend
The 2025 South Texas Junior Boxing Olympics are being held in Edinburg starting this Friday and concluding on Sunday. Over 400 boxers from Austinn, San...
UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia named to Buster Posey Award watch list
UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia was named to the...
Texas Southmost College announces Jesus Villarreal as head coach for women's soccer team
Texas Southmost College announced on Tuesday that they...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 23 de abril: continuarán las brisas, lluvia aislada en alto Valle
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Identificación especial para abordar vuelos a partir del 7 de mayo
Partir del 7 de mayo, una nueva regulación...
EN VIVO: La Basílica de San Juan celebrará una misa especial por el Papa Francisco
Nuestra compañera Astrid Méndez se encuentra en vivo...
