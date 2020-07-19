Home
Watch Live: Sunday Mass with Bishop Daniel E. Flores
Watch Live: Sunday Mass with Bishop Daniel E. Flores.
How the coronavirus spread through one immigration facility
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Gregory Arnold walked into...
Governor says U.S. Navy is sending medical teams to assist South Texas hospitals
Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday announced the U.S....
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
RGVFC Match Re-Scheduled For Sunday
EDINBURG - RGVFC's return to play home opener against San Antonio schedule for Friday was abruptly postponed on Thursday afternoon when a positive COVID-19 test inside...
TAPPS Adjusts Fall Sports Schedule
BROWNSVILLE - TAPPS, the Texas Association of Private...
Coaches Expect UIL Decision on Fall Sports Calendar Monday
WESLACO - Starr County was the latest in...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
México registra 736 muertos y 7.257 contagios más por COVID
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — México registró el viernes 736 nuevos fallecimientos y 7.257 casos confirmados adicionales por COVID-19. El país tiene más de 35.000...
Exlíderes de la Fed piden más ayuda para la economía de EEUU
Por MARTIN CRUTSINGER WASHINGTON (AP) —...
México: Sicarios de cartel posan con armamento militar
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Las autoridades mexicanas...
